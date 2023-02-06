News More News
CAL Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

The field for this season's tournament expanded from 8 teams to 21

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Augustine's over Middle Township

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

St. Augustine's over Mainland

FIRST ROUND

Tues Feb 7

17th seeded Oakcrest at 16th seeded Wildwood Catholic

21st seeded Cape May Tech at 12th seeded Pleasantville

20th seeded Vineland at 13th seeded Middle Township

19th seeded Buena Regional at 14th seeded Holy Spirit

18th seeded Bridgeton at 15th seeded Cedar Creek

2ND ROUND

Thurs Feb 9

winner of Oakcres/Wildwood Catholic at top seeded St. Augustine's

9th seeded Hammonton at 8th seeded Atlantic Tech

winner of Cape May Tech/Pleasantville at 5th seeded Millville

winner of Vineland/Middle Township at 4th seeded Lower Cape May

winner of Buena/Holy Spirit at 3rd seeded Egg Harbor

11th seeded Absegami at 6th seeded Atlantic City

10th seeded Ocean City at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton

winner of Bridgeton/Cedar Creek at 2nd seeded Mainland


Quarters Sat February 11


SEMIFINALS

At Millville

Tuesday Feb 14


CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday February 18 at Egg Harbor


LAST YEAR

Mainland upset St. Augustine's 58-56 in ot. 6 foot So. Cohen Cook scored 24.

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic shut down St. Augustine's 70-39. Thweatt had 24. 6 foot 2 So. Elmarko Jackson had 14 for St. Augustine's

4 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic handled St. Augustine's 64-53. 6 foot 7 Jr. Taj Thweatt tallied 27. 6 foot 1 Villanova bound baseball player Cole Vanderslice scored 15 for St. Augustine's

5 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21.

9 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.

