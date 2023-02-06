CAL Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
The field for this season's tournament expanded from 8 teams to 21
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
St. Augustine's over Middle Township
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
St. Augustine's over Mainland
FIRST ROUND
Tues Feb 7
17th seeded Oakcrest at 16th seeded Wildwood Catholic
21st seeded Cape May Tech at 12th seeded Pleasantville
20th seeded Vineland at 13th seeded Middle Township
19th seeded Buena Regional at 14th seeded Holy Spirit
18th seeded Bridgeton at 15th seeded Cedar Creek
2ND ROUND
Thurs Feb 9
winner of Oakcres/Wildwood Catholic at top seeded St. Augustine's
9th seeded Hammonton at 8th seeded Atlantic Tech
winner of Cape May Tech/Pleasantville at 5th seeded Millville
winner of Vineland/Middle Township at 4th seeded Lower Cape May
winner of Buena/Holy Spirit at 3rd seeded Egg Harbor
11th seeded Absegami at 6th seeded Atlantic City
10th seeded Ocean City at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton
winner of Bridgeton/Cedar Creek at 2nd seeded Mainland
Quarters Sat February 11
SEMIFINALS
At Millville
Tuesday Feb 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday February 18 at Egg Harbor
LAST YEAR
Mainland upset St. Augustine's 58-56 in ot. 6 foot So. Cohen Cook scored 24.
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic shut down St. Augustine's 70-39. Thweatt had 24. 6 foot 2 So. Elmarko Jackson had 14 for St. Augustine's
4 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic handled St. Augustine's 64-53. 6 foot 7 Jr. Taj Thweatt tallied 27. 6 foot 1 Villanova bound baseball player Cole Vanderslice scored 15 for St. Augustine's
5 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21.
9 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.
CAL TournamentResults/All Tournament 2022
CAL Tournament Results/All Tournament 2020
Cape Atlantic League Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches