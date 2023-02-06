The field for this season's tournament expanded from 8 teams to 21 THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY THE PRE-SEASON PICK St. Augustine's over Middle Township THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK St. Augustine's over Mainland FIRST ROUND Tues Feb 7 17th seeded Oakcrest at 16th seeded Wildwood Catholic 21st seeded Cape May Tech at 12th seeded Pleasantville 20th seeded Vineland at 13th seeded Middle Township 19th seeded Buena Regional at 14th seeded Holy Spirit 18th seeded Bridgeton at 15th seeded Cedar Creek 2ND ROUND Thurs Feb 9 winner of Oakcres/Wildwood Catholic at top seeded St. Augustine's 9th seeded Hammonton at 8th seeded Atlantic Tech winner of Cape May Tech/Pleasantville at 5th seeded Millville winner of Vineland/Middle Township at 4th seeded Lower Cape May winner of Buena/Holy Spirit at 3rd seeded Egg Harbor 11th seeded Absegami at 6th seeded Atlantic City 10th seeded Ocean City at 7th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton winner of Bridgeton/Cedar Creek at 2nd seeded Mainland

Quarters Sat February 11

SEMIFINALS At Millville Tuesday Feb 14

CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday February 18 at Egg Harbor



LAST YEAR Mainland upset St. Augustine's 58-56 in ot. 6 foot So. Cohen Cook scored 24. 2 YEARS AGO Cancelled 3 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic shut down St. Augustine's 70-39. Thweatt had 24. 6 foot 2 So. Elmarko Jackson had 14 for St. Augustine's 4 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic handled St. Augustine's 64-53. 6 foot 7 Jr. Taj Thweatt tallied 27. 6 foot 1 Villanova bound baseball player Cole Vanderslice scored 15 for St. Augustine's 5 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC. 6 YEARS AGO St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City. 7 YEARS AGO St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21. 8 YEARS AGO St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21. 9 YEARS AGO Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.