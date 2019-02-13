The top 8 teams from the Cape Atlantic League advance to the post-season tournament.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Wildwood Catholic over St. Augustine's

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Wildwood Catholic over St. Augustine's

FIRST ROUND

Friday February 15

Holy Spirit/Millville at top seeded Wildwood Catholic

5th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton at 4th seeded Pleasantville

7th seeded Mainland at 2nd seeded St. Augustine's

6th seeded Ocean City at 3rd seeded Millville

SEMIFINALS

Winner of Holy Spirit/Millville/Wildwood Catholic vs. winner of St. Joseph's Hammonton/Pleasantville

Winner of Mainland/St. Augustine's vs. winner of Ocean City/Millville

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday February 23 at Richard Stockton