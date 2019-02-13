Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 12:29:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cape Atlantic League Tournament Seeds/Schedule

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
The top 8 teams from the Cape Atlantic League advance to the post-season tournament.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Wildwood Catholic over St. Augustine's

FIRST ROUND

Friday February 15

Holy Spirit/Millville at top seeded Wildwood Catholic

5th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton at 4th seeded Pleasantville

7th seeded Mainland at 2nd seeded St. Augustine's

6th seeded Ocean City at 3rd seeded Millville

SEMIFINALS

Winner of Holy Spirit/Millville/Wildwood Catholic vs. winner of St. Joseph's Hammonton/Pleasantville

Winner of Mainland/St. Augustine's vs. winner of Ocean City/Millville

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday February 23 at Richard Stockton

Last Year

Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC.

TWO YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City.

THREE YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21.

FOUR YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.

