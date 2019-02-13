Cape Atlantic League Tournament Seeds/Schedule
The top 8 teams from the Cape Atlantic League advance to the post-season tournament.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Wildwood Catholic over St. Augustine's
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Wildwood Catholic over St. Augustine's
FIRST ROUND
Friday February 15
Holy Spirit/Millville at top seeded Wildwood Catholic
5th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton at 4th seeded Pleasantville
7th seeded Mainland at 2nd seeded St. Augustine's
6th seeded Ocean City at 3rd seeded Millville
SEMIFINALS
Winner of Holy Spirit/Millville/Wildwood Catholic vs. winner of St. Joseph's Hammonton/Pleasantville
Winner of Mainland/St. Augustine's vs. winner of Ocean City/Millville
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday February 23 at Richard Stockton
Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC.
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.
