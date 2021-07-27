2021 NBA Draft Central
The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday July 29.
Once again this year a few NJ Hoopers are expected to be selected.
A look at some coverage
2021 DRAFT
NBA Mock Draft 7.0 - 7/26/21
NJ Hoopers NBA Draft Workouts 7/19/21
NJ Hoopers NBA Draft Combine Stats & Measurables 2021 6/28/21
NJ Hoopers Selected to NBA Draft Combine 6/17/21
NJ Hoopers 2021 NBA Draft Tracker 4/15/21
NJ HOOPS DRAFT HISTORICAL
NJ Hoopers in NBA Draft Historical - 11/18/20
Best NJ Hooper NBA Draft Ever - 6/19/19
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches