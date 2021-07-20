NJ Hoopers NBA Draft Workouts
The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday July 29.Most teams try to get prospective draftees in for pre-draft workouts.A look at the NJ Hoopers with the teams they have worked out for.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news