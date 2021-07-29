Scottie Lewis career coverage through NJHoops.com
former Ranney star Scottie Lewis heard his name called in the NBA draft tonight.Lewis was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 56th pickNJHoops.com has covered his career since we saw him hea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news