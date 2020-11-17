NJHoops - 2020 NBA Draft Central

The 2020 NBA draft is set for Wednesday night.

2020 has been a much different year in almost all respects and that includes the whole NBA draft process. After a shortened college season the ability to have draft combines and players in for workouts was seriously curtailed.

The Draft itself was postponed a few months. Nevertheless a few players will see their dreams come true and hear their names called on Wednesday night.

A look at the coverage of the draft through NJHoops.com