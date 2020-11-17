 NJHoops - 2020 NBA Draft Central
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 10:53:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2020 NBA Draft Central

Precious Achiuwa
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops

The 2020 NBA draft is set for Wednesday night.

2020 has been a much different year in almost all respects and that includes the whole NBA draft process. After a shortened college season the ability to have draft combines and players in for workouts was seriously curtailed.

The Draft itself was postponed a few months. Nevertheless a few players will see their dreams come true and hear their names called on Wednesday night.

A look at the coverage of the draft through NJHoops.com

NJ Hoopers 2020 NBA Draft Tracker - Updated 8/16/20

NJ Hoopers in NBA Draft Historical - Updated 11/15/20

NBA Draft Hopefuls 2020 -11/15/20

2020 NBA Mock Draft 7.0 - 11/16/20

St. Benedict's Players selected in NBA Drafts - 11/17/20

