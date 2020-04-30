News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers 2020 NBA Draft Tracker

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 subject to change due to Covid 19 Those that don’t sign with an agent have until June 15th to pull their name out of the draft and return to school.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}