NJHoops - Powell Signs Pro Contract

Powell Signs Pro Contract

After being snubbed by the NBA General Managers in the Draft Wednesday, Seton Hall star Myles Powell was quickly signed by the Knicks.

Powell has been given an invitation to training camp that begins Dec. 1 and will be signing him as an undrafted free agent, sources confirmed by the NY Post. The deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, which comes with a $50,000 guarantee if he’s waived, and sets him up to play on the Knicks’ G-League team in Tarrytown.

Myles Powell

6-foot-2

South Kent CT

Trenton Catholic

Seton Hall Stats -

2016-17 Stats - 10.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 68 treys

2017-18 Stats - 15.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 94 treys

2018-19 Stats - 23.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 107 treys

2019-20 Stats - 21.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 79 treys

Powell played his first two high school seasons at Medford Tech before transferring to Trenton Catholic.

In August 2014, heading into his junior season in the state he was ranked among NJHoops.com top 15 players in the class.

After Trenton Catholic he did a 5th year at the South Kent School.

MYLES POWELL CAREER COVERAGE THROUGH NJHOOPS.COM

2020

Biggest graduation losses for NJ D-1 schools 11/15/20

Highest Scoring NJ Hoopers in D-1 2019-20 7/2/20

Senior Days 2020 - Seton Hall 5/13/20

All American Teams 3/11/20

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Shooters, 2019-20 Week 17 3/4/20

Chances to Dance Week 16, 2019-20 2/26/20

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week 2019-20, Week 14 2/10/20

Chances to Dance Week 10, 2019-20 1/15/20

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Scorers Week 9, 2019-20 1/8/20

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Shooters, 2019-20 Week 9 1/8/20

Chances to Dance Week 8, 2019-20 1/2/20

2019

Chances to Dance Week 7, 2019-20 12/25/19

Seton Hall's Myles Powell Out Indefinitely 12/17/19

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Shooters, Week 5, 2019-20 12/11/19

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week 2019-20, Week 2 11/18/19

Top Returnees To NJ D-1 Schools 10/25/19

Bossi's Best: Breaking down the preseason All-America Team 10/9/19

NJ Hoopers Ranked Among Top 100 College Players 9/14/19

NJ Hoopers Stats in Pan Am Games 2019 8/1/19

Highest Scoring D-1 NJ Hoopers 6/21/19

Building a NCAA Tournament Team Seton Hall 3/17/19

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Scorers 3/6/19

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Scorers 2/6/19

Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Scorers 1/9/19


2018

Chances to Dance 2018-19 Week 7 12/26/18Leading NJ Hooper D-1 Scorers 12/12/18Chances to Dance 2018-19 Week 5 12/12/18

Seton Hall 1,000 Point Scorers 11/24/18Seton Hall Season Preview 2018-19 10/15/18

NJ Hoopers Playing D-1 by Conference - Big East 6/1/18

2017

The NJ Hoopers in Garden State Hardwood Classic over the Years 12/15/17NJHoops.com College Players of the Week - Week 1 11/13/17

2016

Rutgers - Seton Hall Preview 12/22/16

Powell, Bullock Talk College Adjustment 11/3/16

Top Freshman at NJ D-1 Schools 10/16/16

Seton Hall Season Preview 2016-17 10/14/16

Bossi's Best: Potential freshman sleepers 10/13/16

2015

Powell Makes the Call - 9/19/15

Myles Powell coverage through NJHoops.com 9/19/15

Powell Cuts List to 8 - July 30, 2015

Top Available NJ Srs at Live in AC Wednesday - July 26, 2015

NJ Hoopers in Nike Global Challenge - July 26, 2015

Powell Finds New Home - 6/30/15

Powell Makes Call - June 18, 2015

NJ Hoopers at NBPA Camp - June 18, 2015

Top NJ Rising Srs at Playaz - New Heights Challenge - June 13, 2015

NJ Hoops All Mercer County - April 7, 2015

More Top 2016 Performers at Spring Fling Friday - April 4, 2015

NJ Hoops All State Junior - April 1, 2015

NJ Hoops All State 3rd Team - March 27, 2015

Final Top 100 Teams - March 24, 2015

NJ North-South Game Stats - March 22, 2015

NJ Hoops All County Tournament Teams - March 11, 2015

Mercer County Tournament Wrap/All Tournament - March 2, 2015

NJ Hoopers of the Day February 25 - February 26, 2015

Top Jrs at Jeff Coney - February 3, 2015

Top Jrs at Individual Games - January 21, 2015

NJ Hoopers of the Day Jan 13 - January 14, 2015

2014

NJ Hoopers of the Day Dec 28 - December 29, 2014

Top 20 HS Previews - Trenton Catholic - December 14, 2014

Top Jrs at Jam Fest Sunday - October 7, 2014

NJ Teams at Fall Jam Fest - September 29, 2014

Tunstall Finds New Home - September 8, 2014

Top 60 Rising Juniors - August 20, 2014

Seton Hall Team Camp Saturday - June 29, 2014

Top Rising Sophs at Reebok Open Run - June 4, 2014

Top NJ Underclassmen at Nike EYBL Minnesota - May 30, 2014

Top NJ Hoopers Underclassmen at Nike EYBL Hampton - May 22, 2014

NJ Hoopers Class of 2016 at Nike EYBL Session 2 - May 14, 2014

Top NJ Sophs at Spring Fling - April 17, 2014

NJ Hoops All Mercer County Team - April 7, 2014

NJ Hoops All State 10th Team - March 30, 2014

Final Top 100 Teams - March 26, 2014

Top Sophs at County Semis - March 19, 2014

Non-Public State Tournament Results - March 16, 2014

1,000 Point Scorers 2013-14 Season (Updated) - March 6, 2014

Mercer County Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team - March 2, 2014

Highest Scoring Games 2013-14 Season (Updated) - March 2, 2014

NJ Hoopers of the Day Wednesday Feb 19 - February 20, 2014

NJ Hoopers of the Day Sat Feb 8 - February 9, 2014

Top Underclassmen at Jeff Coney - February 1, 2014

2013

NJ Hoopers of the Day - Friday Dec. 27 - December 28, 2013

Top Sophomore High School Transfers - December 16, 2013

Top 20 HS Previews - Trenton Catholic - December 14, 2013

Powell Gaining Interest - November 24, 2013

In the Gym - Week 2 of College Season - November 20, 2013

Playaz Win Title - October 21, 2013

Recruits Turn Out for Rider's MAACness - October 13, 2013

Top 100 Sophomores Class of 2016 - October 1, 2013

Top Non-Srs at Live in AC Thursday - August 18, 2013

Cain Moving On - August 12, 2013

Powell Finds New Home - July 26, 2013

Top NJ Sophs at Spring Fling - April 23, 2013

NJ Hoops All State Sophomore Team - April 11, 2013

Top Sophs at Spring Fling Sunday - April 9, 2013

Top Underclassmen at Public Finals - March 22, 2013

Public School Championship Results - March 10, 2013

Newark Tech - Medford Tech Preview - March 9, 2013

Top Sophs at Jeff Coney - January 31, 2013

Jeff Coney Results - January 26, 2013

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

