NJHoops - Powell Signs Pro Contract

After being snubbed by the NBA General Managers in the Draft Wednesday, Seton Hall star Myles Powell was quickly signed by the Knicks.

Powell has been given an invitation to training camp that begins Dec. 1 and will be signing him as an undrafted free agent, sources confirmed by the NY Post. The deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, which comes with a $50,000 guarantee if he’s waived, and sets him up to play on the Knicks’ G-League team in Tarrytown.