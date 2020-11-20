NJHoops - Powell Signs Pro Contract

Powell Signs Pro Contract
After being snubbed by the NBA General Managers in the Draft Wednesday, Seton Hall star Myles Powell was quickly signed by the Knicks.
Powell has been given an invitation to training camp that begins Dec. 1 and will be signing him as an undrafted free agent, sources confirmed by the NY Post. The deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, which comes with a $50,000 guarantee if he’s waived, and sets him up to play on the Knicks’ G-League team in Tarrytown.
6-foot-2
South Kent CT
Trenton Catholic
Seton Hall Stats -
2016-17 Stats - 10.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 68 treys
2017-18 Stats - 15.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 94 treys
2018-19 Stats - 23.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 107 treys
2019-20 Stats - 21.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 79 treys
Powell played his first two high school seasons at Medford Tech before transferring to Trenton Catholic.
In August 2014, heading into his junior season in the state he was ranked among NJHoops.com top 15 players in the class.
After Trenton Catholic he did a 5th year at the South Kent School.
