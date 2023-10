It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing fo long time NJ coach and administrator Windy McGriff.

He coached at Piscataway HS in the 70's before leaving to coach the University of DC women's team.

From there he w3nt on to become the first Black man to coach a women’s basketball team in the NCAA Final Four, as he did with Cheyney State in 1984.

After returning to NJ he went on to become the long time Athletic Director at Montclair High.

