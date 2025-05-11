Turner makes college pick
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
6 foot 6 former Hun star Jack Scott has found his next college home.
Mercer's Jayson Love is among NJHoops.com Juco Sophs making their next college commitment
Former Don Bosco star Evan Cabral was a NJ Hooper honored by the Liberty Conference
6 foot 4 Covenant College Prep postgrad Mate Mamrikishvili has made his college pick.
6 foot 6 former FDU Knight Kerwin Prince is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 6 former Hun star Jack Scott has found his next college home.
Mercer's Jayson Love is among NJHoops.com Juco Sophs making their next college commitment
Former Don Bosco star Evan Cabral was a NJ Hooper honored by the Liberty Conference