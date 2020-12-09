Walko Signs Pro Deal
Recent College of NJ grad Randy Walko has signed a professional contract.He has signed a professional contract to play for the Formosa Dreamers. The Dreamers are from Taiwan and are a member of the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news