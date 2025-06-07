Mickens makes college pick
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Princeton has added a sharp shooting guard to their 2026 recruiting class.
6 foot 2 Paramus Catholic senior Zahkai Sylvester has made his college plans.
Senior Days 2025 - Former Hackensack star Neftali Valentin was one of the seniors at William Paterson
Princeton has added a sharp shooting guard to their 2026 recruiting class.
6 foot 2 Paramus Catholic senior Zahkai Sylvester has made his college plans.