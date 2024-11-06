Advertisement
NJ Hoopers Playing D-2 2023-24 Summary
Former Pennington star Ethan Pires was one of the 159 NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Rowan Cumberland CC
Ryan Roney is the biggest loss for Rowan Cumberland CC
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-2 College Preview 2024-25 Caldwell
Former Paterson Kennedy star Mark Heber is one of the top returnees for Caldwell
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com NJ D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Sussex CC
Recent Passaic grad Jayshon Williams is among the top newcomers for Sussex CC
• Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 7
Former Seton Hall Prep star Ashton Miller was among NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the CACC Part 7
• Jay Gomes
Strickland has next college home
