Advertisement

in other news

Mitchell has college home

Mitchell has college home

6 foot 8 recent Sayreville grad Devon Mitchell has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Evans finds next college home

Evans finds next college home

6 foot 5 former St. Benedict's star EJ Evans has found his next college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Kolaja makes college pick

Kolaja makes college pick

Blair 5th year senior Zach Kolaja has made his college pick.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Rider New Player Orientation 2024

Rider New Player Orientation 2024

Zion Cruz is one of 10 newcomers for the Broncs 

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Williams finds next college home

Williams finds next college home

6 foot 5 former Linden/Montclair State star Amir Williams has found his new college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Mitchell has college home

Mitchell has college home

6 foot 8 recent Sayreville grad Devon Mitchell has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Evans finds next college home

Evans finds next college home

6 foot 5 former St. Benedict's star EJ Evans has found his next college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Kolaja makes college pick

Kolaja makes college pick

Blair 5th year senior Zach Kolaja has made his college pick.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
St. Peter's New Player Orientation 2024
Default Avatar
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status