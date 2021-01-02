Sow Makes Pick
6 foot 9 Patrick School senior Mouhamed Sow has made his college plans. Sow has decided to stay in state and play at St. Peter's.Last season he helped the Celtics to a 20-7 record and final NJHoops...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news