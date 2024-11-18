Smith has college home

Former St. Benedict's star Ademar Santos is the NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 2
Union CC's Nicolas Acosta is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 2
Former Bergen Catholic star Elias Espinosa is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 2
Centenary's Kenny Rankin is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 2
Former West Deptford star MJ Iraldi is the NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 2
