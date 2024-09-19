Advertisement

in other news

Scott finds new college home

Scott finds new college home

6 foot 3 former JP Stevens star Elijah Scott has found his new college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Duncan changes plans

Duncan changes plans

6 foot 3 Princeton freshman Ryan Duncan has reversed course for this season.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
More of the highest ranked NJ Postgrads playing D-3 2023-24

More of the highest ranked NJ Postgrads playing D-3 2023-24

Former Lawrenceville star Jeb Williams was among the Highest ranked NJ postgrads playing D-3 2023-24 

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Monmouth adds big

Monmouth adds big

Monmouth has added a big man to their 2024-25 roster.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Farmer makes college pick

Farmer makes college pick

5 foot 10 recent Salem grad Anthony Farmer has made his college pick.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Scott finds new college home

Scott finds new college home

6 foot 3 former JP Stevens star Elijah Scott has found his new college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Duncan changes plans

Duncan changes plans

6 foot 3 Princeton freshman Ryan Duncan has reversed course for this season.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
More of the highest ranked NJ Postgrads playing D-3 2023-24

More of the highest ranked NJ Postgrads playing D-3 2023-24

Former Lawrenceville star Jeb Williams was among the Highest ranked NJ postgrads playing D-3 2023-24 

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 19, 2024
Scott finds new college home
Default Avatar
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In