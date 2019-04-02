Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 06:49:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rodriguez Makes College Pick

Suncb5bwoixit8fz2l00
Justin Rodriguez
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Former Morristown Beard star Justin Rodriguez has made his college plans. Rodriguez who spent this season as a postgrad at Putnam Science Academy has committed to D-2 Bloomsburg.In high school Rodr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}