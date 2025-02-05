John Shumate RIP

It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of one of the all time great NJ Hoopers.

6 foot 9 former Thomas Jefferson and Notre Dame star John Shumate passed away at 73.

He was a 1971 graduate of Thomas Jefferson in Elizabeth where he was a high school all american

He was a star on th Fighting Irish squad that ended UCLA's 88 game winning streak.

Shumate was a two time All American averaging a double/double as a junior and senior.

He was the fourth pick in the 1974 NBA Draft and played six years in the NBA. His career was cu short by recurring issues with blood clots.

