It is with a heavy heart that we report the untimely passing of former Weequhic star Keon Lawrence.

Lawrence led the state in scoring in 2006 with 31 mpg. He was selected 1st Team All State by NJHoops.com

He was ranked as the 6th best senior in the Class by NJHoops.com

He started his college career at Missouri before transferring back home to Seton Hall.

Lawrence was in hospital for complications relarted to the flue.