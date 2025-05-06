RIP Coach Ian Progin

It is with a heavy heart that we report on the untimely passing of former Hillsborough Head Coach Ian Progrin.
Progrim passed away after a 14 year battle with cancer.
He led his underdog squad to the Somerset County Tournament championship in 2014.
He stepped away from coaching the boys at Hillsborough in 2015.
As a player starred at Hillsborough and was a walk-on at Rutgers.
His friends and fellow coahes started the coaches vs Cancer Showcase at Montgomery in 2011 to honor Progrin.
This year's event raised over $20,000