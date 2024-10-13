Advertisement

in other news

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Part 3

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Part 3

Former Peddie star Sheick Samoura was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the PSAC Part 3

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Boley finds new home

Boley finds new home

6 foot 2 junior George Boley has found his new home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PSAC Part 2

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PSAC Part 2

Former Peddie star Bernie Blunt was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PSAC Part 2

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
What recent NCAA decisions really mean

What recent NCAA decisions really mean

Rivals has thoughts on the two big announcements by the NCAA this week

External content
 • Jay Gomes
NJIT New Player Orientation 2024

NJIT New Player Orientation 2024

Former Rutgers Prep star John Kelly is among a seven member frosh class at NJIT

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Part 3

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Part 3

Former Peddie star Sheick Samoura was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the PSAC Part 3

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Boley finds new home

Boley finds new home

6 foot 2 junior George Boley has found his new home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PSAC Part 2

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PSAC Part 2

Former Peddie star Bernie Blunt was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PSAC Part 2

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 13, 2024
Rider New Player Orientation 2024
Default Avatar
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status