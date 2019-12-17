South Orange, N.J. – Senior All-America candidate Myles Powell (Trenton, N.J.) has been ruled out indefinitely until he clears concussion protocol. Powell suffered a concussion during the first half of Saturday’s game at Rutgers. There is no timetable for when Powell will clear concussion protocol.





“Myles’ health and well-being is of the utmost importance as he goes through concussion protocol. This is an unfortunate injury for Myles, who was in the middle of a special season,” head coach Kevin Willard said.





Powell, a preseason All-America selection and contender for all major national player of the year awards, is averaging 25.8 points in the eight games he’s been able to finish. His full 10-game season average of 21.2 points per game still ranks 17th best in the nation, sixth among student-athletes in “Basketball Six” conferences.





The Pirates host No. 7 Maryland Thursday night at Prudential Center. Game time is 7 p.m.