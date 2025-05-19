Porch makes college pick
6 foot 3 Manchester Township three sport star Aidan Lunn has made his college pick.
6 foot 6 FDU senior Cameron Tweedy has found his next college home.
Sharpshooter Blake Peters is one of the seniors moving on for Princeton
6 foot 5 Absegami senior Jamaal Davis has made his college pick.
NJIT had two grad transfers from lower level schools including star Tim Moore.
