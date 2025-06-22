Petry makes college pick
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
6 foot 10 Rutgers Prep rising senior Logan Franz has made an early college decision.
Aidan Kehoe was one of the NJ Hoopers starring in the Patriot League Part 2
Ikenna Alozie formerly at the Patrick School was one of the former NJ Hoopers starring at the NBPA Top 100 Camp
6 foot 10 Rutgers Prep rising senior Logan Franz has made an early college decision.