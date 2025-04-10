Pearson makes college pick
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
6 foot 9 Felician big man Jonathan Izemef is looking for his next college home.
Blair's Deron Rippey was one of the NJ Hooper selected to USA BAsketball National Team Minicamp
Former St. Peter's forward Cam Young was a NJ Hooper Honored by the PSAC
Former Roselle Catholic star Nate Pierre-Louis is one of the NJ Hoopers in the G-League Playoffs.
6 foot 9 Felician big man Jonathan Izemef is looking for his next college home.
Blair's Deron Rippey was one of the NJ Hooper selected to USA BAsketball National Team Minicamp