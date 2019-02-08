Non-Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL
THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PAROCHIAL B: Ranney over Roselle Catholic
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Ranney over Roselle Catholic
FINAL
Saturday March 9
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.
TWO YEARS AGO
Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Moselyscored 16.
FOUR YEARS AGO
South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.
FIVE YEARS AGO
South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday February 27
16th seeded Morristown-Beard at top seeded Roselle Catholic.
9th seeded DePaul at 8th seeded Marist.
12th seeded Koinonia at 5th seeded Hudson Catholic
13th seeded Morris Catholic at 4th seeded Patrick School
14th seeded Hawthorne Christian at 3rd seeded Saddle River Day.
11th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford at 6th seeded Montclair Immaculate.
10th seeded Newark Academy at 7th seeded St. Mary's Elizabeth
15th seeded Cristo Rey at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernard's.
QUARTERFINALS
Friday March 1
Winner of Morristown-Beard/Roselle Catholic vs. winner of DePaul/Marist.
Winner of Koinonia/Hudson Catholic vs. winner of Morris Catholic/Patrick School
Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Saddle River Day vs. winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Montclair Immaculate.
Winner of Newark Academy/St. Mary's Elizabeth vs. winner of Cristo Rey/Gill St. Bernard's.
SEMIFINALS
Monday March 4
FINAL
Wednesday March 6
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19.
TWO YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
FIVE YEARS AGO
St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 27
9th seeded Holy Spirit at 8th seeded Gloucester Catholic, winner at 1-Wildwood Catholic
12th seeded St. Rose at 5th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton
13th seeded Calvary Christian at 4th seeded Immaculata.
14th seeded Moorestown Friends at 3rd seeded Rutgers Prep.
11th seeded Mater Dei at 6th seeded Doane Academy.
10th seeded Holy Cross Prep at 7th seeded Trenton Catholic.
15th seeded Timothy Christian at 2nd seeded Ranney
QUARTERFINALS
Friday March 1
Winner of Holy Spirit/Gloucester Catholic at top seeded Wildwood Catholic
Winner of St. Rose/St. Joseph's Hammonton vs. winner of Calvary Christian/Immaculata.
Winner of Moorestown Friends/Rutgers Prep vs. winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy.
Winner of Holy Cross Prep/Trenton Catholic vs. winner of Timothy Christian/Ranney
SEMIFINALS
Monday March 4
FINAL
Wednesday March 6
LAST YEAR
Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22.
TWO YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28.
THREE YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.