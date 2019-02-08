The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B. NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY PRE-SEASON PICK PAROCHIAL B: Ranney over Roselle Catholic PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK Ranney over Roselle Catholic FINAL Saturday March 9

LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22. TWO YEARS AGO Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic. THREE YEARS AGO St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Moselyscored 16. FOUR YEARS AGO South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17. FIVE YEARS AGO South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Wednesday February 27 16th seeded Morristown-Beard at top seeded Roselle Catholic. 9th seeded DePaul at 8th seeded Marist. 12th seeded Koinonia at 5th seeded Hudson Catholic 13th seeded Morris Catholic at 4th seeded Patrick School 14th seeded Hawthorne Christian at 3rd seeded Saddle River Day. 11th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford at 6th seeded Montclair Immaculate. 10th seeded Newark Academy at 7th seeded St. Mary's Elizabeth 15th seeded Cristo Rey at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernard's. QUARTERFINALS Friday March 1 Winner of Morristown-Beard/Roselle Catholic vs. winner of DePaul/Marist. Winner of Koinonia/Hudson Catholic vs. winner of Morris Catholic/Patrick School Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Saddle River Day vs. winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Montclair Immaculate. Winner of Newark Academy/St. Mary's Elizabeth vs. winner of Cristo Rey/Gill St. Bernard's. SEMIFINALS Monday March 4

FINAL Wednesday March 6 LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19. TWO YEARS AGO Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20. THREE YEARS AGO St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17. FOUR YEARS AGO St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds. FIVE YEARS AGO St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY