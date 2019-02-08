Non-Public A State Tournament Seeds/Schedule
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
PAROCHIAL A:
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PAROCHIAL A: Bergen Catholic over St. Augustine's
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
PAROCHIAL A: Bergen Catholic over Paul VI
PAROCHIAL A:
STATE FINAL
LAST YEAR
Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24.
TWO YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.
FOUR YEARS AGO
North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.
FIVE YEARS AGO
South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday February 26
9th seeded Paramus Catholic at 8th seeded Delbarton
12th seeded Oratory Prep at 5th seeded Dwight-Englewood
11th seeded Pope John at 6th seeded St. Peter's Prep
10th seeded Pingry at 7th seeded Seton Hall Prep
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday February 28
winner of Paramus Catholic/Delbarton at top seeded Bergen Catholic.
winner of Oratory Prep/Dwight-Englewood at 4th seeded Don Bosco Prep.
winner of Pope John/St. Peter's Prep at 3rd seeded Union Catholic.
winner of Pingry/Seton Hall Prep at 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Montvale
SEMIFINALS
Friday March 1
FINAL
Wednesday March 6
LAST YEAR
Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.
TWO YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.
THREE YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.
FIVE YEARS AGO
St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday February 26
9th seeded St. John Vianney at 8th seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
11th seeded Donovan Catholic at 6th seeded Bishop Ahr
10th seeded Bishop Eustace at 7th seeded Notre Dame
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday February 28
winner of St. John Vianney/St. Joseph's Metuchen winner at top seeded St. Augustine.
5th seeded Christian Brothers at 4th seeded Camden Catholic.
winner of Donovan Catholic/Bishop Ahr at 3rd seeded Red Bank Catholic.
winner of Bishop Eustace/Notre Dame at 2nd seeded Paul VI
SEMIFINALS
Saturday March 2
FINAL
Tuesday March 5
LAST YEAR
Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.
FOUR YEARS AGO
CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.
FIVE YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.