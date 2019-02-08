South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.

North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.

St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.

Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.

Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.

LAST YEAR

Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.

TWO YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.

THREE YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.

FOUR YEARS AGO

CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.

FIVE YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.