NJHoops.com (NJSIAA) Fabulous 15 Rankings/Results 2023-24
This season we trey to update our Fabulous 15 results on a daily basis. The results will be updated daily and we will strive to update the ranking as well also
These results are for the HS (NJSIAA) teams. Ranking for the Independent and Prep teams are done separately. The Super Six on Friday combines the top teams irregardless of type
Click on the team name for their season preview
The records and results are current. The rankings will be updated Monday.
1. Don Bosco Prep 1-0
Thwarted Paterson Eastside 67-40. 6 foot 5 Rutgers bound Sr. Dylan Harper scored 22.
2. Hudson Catholic 1-0
Shut down Lincoln 80-14. 6 foot 1 Jr. Omari Moore scored 16.
3. St. Rose 0-1
Lost to Patrick School 62-59. 6 foot 8 Villanova bound Sr. Matt Hodge had 30.
4. St. Benedict's 1-0
Topped Roselle Catholic 45-41. 6 foot 1 Sr. David Johnson led with 16.
5. St. Peter's Prep 1-0
Doubled up Memorial 54-29. 6 foot 1 Sr. Nico Pena netted 17.
6. Rutgers Prep 1-0
Edged Franklin 53-49. 6 foot 2 Fr. Jacob Canton and 6 foot 6 Fr. Andrew Kretkowski divided 30.
7. Immaculate Conception 1-0
Beat Patrick School Regional 83-56. 6 foot 6 So. Kole Grandison scored 26.
8. Camden HS 1-0
Beat Rancocas Valley 60-51. 6 foot 6 Sr. Billy Richmond scored 22
9. College Achieve Charter 0-0
10. Bergen Catholic 1-0
Doubled up Bergen Tech 70-36. 6 foot 7 Jr. Declan Wucherpfennig scored 13.
11. Ramapo 0-0
12. Roselle Catholic 0-1
Lost to St. Benedict's 45-41. 6 foot So. Jalen Grant tallied 13.
13. Arts 1-0
Doubled up West Side 71-35. 6 foot 1 So. Jayden Holman had 13.
14. Linden 1-0
Edged Union Catholic 62-51. 6 foot 3 Sr. Hashim Nadir tallied 18.
15. Elizabeth 1-0
Topped Westfield 51-43. 5 foot 11 Jr. Siraj Abdellah had 13.
16. Union Catholic 0-1
Lost to Linden 62-51. 5 foot 11 Jr. AJ Altobelli scored 21.
