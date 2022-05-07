Carter finds newest college home
6 foot 6 former Roselle Catholic/Covenant College Prep and current RVCC star Raheem Carter has made a new college commitment. Carter is moving on from Raritan Valley CC to Dillard.After a postgrad ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news