NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week, Week 1
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 8 through Sunday November 14.
David Coit
5 foot 11 Fr.
Atlantic Cape CC
Princeton Day
Scotland Campus Prep
NJ Hoops #134 class of 2019
NJ Hoops #14 out of state postgrad class of 2020
Led Atlantic to a pair of wins averaging 29 ppg, 4 rpg and 4.5 apg while shooting 47%, 60% from three and 100% from the line.
