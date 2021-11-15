 NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week, Week 1
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 11:11:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week, Week 1

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the seventh year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 8 through Sunday November 14.

NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK    

Luciano Lubrano
6 foot 4 Sr.

Richard Stockton

Ocean City

Cumberland CC

NJ Hoops #157 class of 2017

NJ Hoops #5 juco soph class of 2019

Led Stockton to a pair of wins. Averaged 24 ppg, 5 rpg, 1 apg and 3 spg while shooting 63% from the field and 53% from three.

