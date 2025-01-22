NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Tuesday January 21 2025

Saddle River Day's Preston Neuenhaus had a big game & is a NJHoops.com NJ Hooper of the Day for Monday
Former Trenton Catholic star Jamaal Morris is the NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ
Salem CC's Akeem Taylor is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week
Former Frisch and current Yeshiva star Max Zakheim is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Cherry Hill East & current Stockton star EJ Matthews-Spratley is NHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week
Saddle River Day's Preston Neuenhaus had a big game & is a NJHoops.com NJ Hooper of the Day for Monday
Former Trenton Catholic star Jamaal Morris is the NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ
Salem CC's Akeem Taylor is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week