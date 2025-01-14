NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Monday January 13 2025

Former Manchester star Savon Myers is the NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ
Former Barnegat & current Ocean CC star Jamari Smith is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week
Former Gloucester Christian star Grant Sareyka is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of Week from NJ
Former Hillside/Essex CC & current NJCU star Jaheim Lewis is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week
Former Immaculata & current Dominican star Jaden Honis is the NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Manchester star Savon Myers is the NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ
Former Barnegat & current Ocean CC star Jamari Smith is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week
Former Gloucester Christian star Grant Sareyka is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of Week from NJ