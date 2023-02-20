NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 15
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 13 through Sunday February 19
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-2 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK 2022-23 WEEK 15
Etnik Peci
6 foot 2 R/S Sr.
Renaissance Academy CA
Essex CC
NJ Hoops #12 juco soph Class of 2020
Felician
Averaged 28 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4 apg while converting 58%, 56%, 100%
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 14
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 13
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2023 Week 11
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 10
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 9
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 8
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 7
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 6
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 5
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 5
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week, Week 3 2022-23
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week, Week 3 2022-23
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week, Week 1 2022-23
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches