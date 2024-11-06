Advertisement

in other news

Turco has new college home

Turco has new college home

6 foot 1 former Monroe star Andrew Turco has found his new college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Strickland has next college home

Strickland has next college home

6 foot former South Brunswick and Brookdale CC star

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Top Transfers to a NJ D-1 School

Top Transfers to a NJ D-1 School

Tyson Acuff heading to Rutgers is among the top transfers to a NJ D-1 School 

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers Playing D-2 2023-24 Summary

NJ Hoopers Playing D-2 2023-24 Summary

Former Pennington star Ethan Pires was one of the 159 NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Rowan Cumberland CC

NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Rowan Cumberland CC

Ryan Roney is the biggest loss for Rowan Cumberland CC

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Turco has new college home

Turco has new college home

6 foot 1 former Monroe star Andrew Turco has found his new college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Strickland has next college home

Strickland has next college home

6 foot former South Brunswick and Brookdale CC star

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Top Transfers to a NJ D-1 School

Top Transfers to a NJ D-1 School

Tyson Acuff heading to Rutgers is among the top transfers to a NJ D-1 School 

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
NJHoops.com D-3 College Preview 2024-25 College of NJ
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In