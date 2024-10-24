Advertisement
Williams finds new college home
6 foot 4 former Hamilton West star Arterio Williams has found his new college home.
• Jay Gomes
Negron finds new college home
6 foot 2 former Sayreville star Max Negron has found his new college home.
• Jay Gomes
Briggs has college home
6 foot 1 former Paterson Kennedy star Jayquan Briggs has his college home.
• Jay Gomes
Laquindanum has college home
5 foot 9 former Belleville star Ethan Laquindanum has his college home
• Jay Gomes
Jordan Awards: The Border League
Former Patrick School star Tacko Fawaz was an award winner at the Border League
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 Monmouth
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS