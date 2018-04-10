Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune held their Spring Showdown this past weekend. There were three separate age Divisions and 6 champions crowned. A look at how the NJ teams fared

17 & UNDER BLUE

Team Rio

There were 8 NJ teams battling. The NJ teams were: Team Rio, Roadrunners, Firm, SJ Hoops and Team Rio HGSL In the championship: Team Rio beat Wrightway Skills 76-67

17 & UNDER WHITE

There were 16 teams participating. The NJ teams were Force Stein, Force Woods, Unity Sports Legends, Hilltoppers, WWA, ShoreShots Pooley, YSU Elite, United NJ, Firm Starzynski, Firm King, ShoreShots Dileo and Meadowlands Magic. In the semis: The Force Stein topped ShoreShots Deleo 72-45. The Force Woods thwarted the ShoreShots Pooley 47-40. With the two Force teams advancing, there was no championship game held.

16 & UNDER WHITE

There were 12 NJ teams involved. The NJ teams were ShoreShots, SBA, Force Vogel, Pirates White, Pirates Black, Dragon Army, Unity Legends and Hilltoppers In the semifinals: Hilltoppers Heat lost to WeR1 Harmon 65-45. The Pirates Black beat SBA Elite 55-39.

16 & UNDER BLUE

There were 8 NJ teams involved. The NJ teams were Team Rio, Firm, Roadrunners, Force Finch, SJ Hoops, United NJ In the championship: Team Rio beat Jersey Force Finch 66-45

15 & UNDER WHITE

There were 8 NJ teams involved. The NJ teams were United NJ, ShoreShots, Force, Unity Sports Legend, Firm In the final the ShoreShots lost to Hudson Valley Panthers 66-42.

15 & UNDER BLUE