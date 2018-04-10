Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-10 14:00:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Teams at Hoop Group Headquarters Spring Showdown

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune held their Spring Showdown this past weekend.

There were three separate age Divisions and 6 champions crowned.

A look at how the NJ teams fared

17 & UNDER BLUE  

D6v00j4mbvon24kcrno4
Team Rio

There were 8 NJ teams battling.

The NJ teams were: Team Rio, Roadrunners, Firm, SJ Hoops and Team Rio HGSL

In the championship: Team Rio beat Wrightway Skills 76-67

17 & UNDER WHITE

There were 16 teams participating.

The NJ teams were Force Stein, Force Woods, Unity Sports Legends, Hilltoppers, WWA, ShoreShots Pooley, YSU Elite, United NJ, Firm Starzynski, Firm King, ShoreShots Dileo and Meadowlands Magic.

In the semis: The Force Stein topped ShoreShots Deleo 72-45. The Force Woods thwarted the ShoreShots Pooley 47-40.

With the two Force teams advancing, there was no championship game held.

16 & UNDER WHITE  

There were 12 NJ teams involved.

The NJ teams were ShoreShots, SBA, Force Vogel, Pirates White, Pirates Black, Dragon Army, Unity Legends and Hilltoppers

In the semifinals: Hilltoppers Heat lost to WeR1 Harmon 65-45. The Pirates Black beat SBA Elite 55-39.

16 & UNDER BLUE 

There were 8 NJ teams involved.

The NJ teams were Team Rio, Firm, Roadrunners, Force Finch, SJ Hoops, United NJ

In the championship: Team Rio beat Jersey Force Finch 66-45

15 & UNDER WHITE    

There were 8 NJ teams involved.

The NJ teams were United NJ, ShoreShots, Force, Unity Sports Legend, Firm

In the final the ShoreShots lost to Hudson Valley Panthers 66-42.

15 & UNDER BLUE    

There were 8 NJ teams involved.

The NJ teams were ShoreShots, Roadrunners, Firm and Dragon Army

In the championship:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}