NJ North South All Star Game - South Roster
The rosters for the annual NJ North-South All Star game have been announced. The game is set for March 21 at Rider
The South Roster
6 foot 4
St. Thomas Aquinas
Wake Forest
Gianmarco Arletti
6 foot 6
Holy Cross
Delaware
Ahyan Brown-Miller
5 foot 8
New Brunswick
Ben Cerrato
6 foot 7
Haddonfield
Randolph Macon
Kieran Flanagan
6 foot
Manasquan
Nico Galette
6 foot 5
Rutgers Prep
Sacred Heart
Alex Galvan
6 foot 6
Manasquan
basebell - Louisville
Gavin Gibson
6 foot 4
Cherokee
Jaden Honis
6 foot 2
Immaculata
Dominican
Tyrese Myrick
6 foot 2
Westampton Tech
Alex Ratner
6 foot
Marlboro
Ben Simon
5 foot 10
Hightstown
Jakari Spence
6 foot
Toms River North
Devin Strickland
5 foot 11
South Brunswick
6 foot 7
Wildwood Catholic
West Virginia
Andrew Turco
6 foot
Monroe
6 foot 9
Camden
Kentucky
6 foot 7
Trenton Catholic
VCU
6 foot 7
Wildwood Catholic
Temple
DJ Woodbury
6 foot 3
Burlington City
Football Temple