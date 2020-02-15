News More News
NJ North South All Star Game - South Roster

The rosters for the annual NJ North-South All Star game have been announced. The game is set for March 21 at Rider

The South Roster

Quadry Adams
6 foot 4

St. Thomas Aquinas

Wake Forest

Gianmarco Arletti
6 foot 6

Holy Cross

Delaware

Ahyan Brown-Miller
5 foot 8

New Brunswick

Ben Cerrato
6 foot 7

Haddonfield

Randolph Macon


Kieran Flanagan
6 foot

Manasquan

Nico Galette
6 foot 5

Rutgers Prep

Sacred Heart

Alex Galvan
6 foot 6

Manasquan

basebell - Louisville

Gavin Gibson
6 foot 4

Cherokee

Jaden Honis
6 foot 2

Immaculata

Dominican

Tyrese Myrick
6 foot 2

Westampton Tech

Alex Ratner
6 foot

Marlboro

Ben Simon

5 foot 10

Hightstown

Jakari Spence
6 foot

Toms River North

Devin Strickland
5 foot 11

South Brunswick

Taj Thweatt
6 foot 7

Wildwood Catholic

West Virginia

Andrew Turco
6 foot

Monroe

Lance Ware
6 foot 9

Camden

Kentucky

Jamir Watkins
6 foot 7

Trenton Catholic

VCU

Jahlil White
6 foot 7

Wildwood Catholic

Temple

DJ Woodbury
6 foot 3

Burlington City

Football Temple

