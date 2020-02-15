News More News
NJ North South All Star Game - North Roster

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
The rosters for the annual NJ North-South All Star game have been announced. The game is set for March 21 at Rider

The North Roster

AJ Aviles
5 foot 10

Memorial

Eric Baier
6 foot 3

Summit

Zion Bethea
6 foot 2

Immaculate Conception

Hofstra

Michael Bressler
5 foot 7

Watchung Hills

Seth Brown
6 foot 4

Hackensack

Jesse Hafemeister
6 foot 3

Mendham

Sean Hansen
6 foot 9

Ramsey

Cornell

Mark Heber

6 foot 1

Paterson Kennedy

Mikah Johnson
6 foot 4

Newark East Side

Monmouth

Corey Manning-Floyd
6 foot 5

Snyder

Zach Martini
6 foot 7

Gill St. Bernards

Princeton

Aidan Mastandrea
6 foot 1

Sparta

Max Pernetti
6 foot 6

Ramapo

Gettysburg

Moses Pierre
6 foot

Irvington

Jordan Price
6 foot 4

Elizabeth

New Haven

Myles Ruth
6 foot

Don Bosco

Will Soucie
6 foot 5

Gill St. Bernards

North Alabama

Amir Williams
6 foot 5

Linden

Nazir Williams
6 foot 1

St. Joseph's Montvale

Matt Zona
6 foot 8

Bergen Catholic

Notre Dame

NJ North South All Star Game - South Roster

