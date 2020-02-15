NJ North South All Star Game - North Roster
The rosters for the annual NJ North-South All Star game have been announced. The game is set for March 21 at Rider
The North Roster
AJ Aviles
5 foot 10
Memorial
Eric Baier
6 foot 3
Summit
6 foot 2
Immaculate Conception
Hofstra
Michael Bressler
5 foot 7
Watchung Hills
Seth Brown
6 foot 4
Hackensack
Jesse Hafemeister
6 foot 3
Mendham
Sean Hansen
6 foot 9
Ramsey
Cornell
Mark Heber
6 foot 1
Paterson Kennedy
Mikah Johnson
6 foot 4
Newark East Side
Monmouth
Corey Manning-Floyd
6 foot 5
Snyder
Zach Martini
6 foot 7
Gill St. Bernards
Princeton
Aidan Mastandrea
6 foot 1
Sparta
Max Pernetti
6 foot 6
Ramapo
Gettysburg
Moses Pierre
6 foot
Irvington
Jordan Price
6 foot 4
Elizabeth
New Haven
Myles Ruth
6 foot
Don Bosco
Will Soucie
6 foot 5
Gill St. Bernards
North Alabama
Amir Williams
6 foot 5
Linden
Nazir Williams
6 foot 1
St. Joseph's Montvale
6 foot 8
Bergen Catholic
Notre Dame