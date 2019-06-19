NJ Hoops NBA Draft Central 2019
The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night in Brooklyn. Once again this year a couple of NJ Hoopers might be selected.
NJHoops.com covers the journey of the players throughout their high school careers and beyond.
A look at the NBA Draft coverage:
2019
Where NJ Hoopers Stand in Consensus Mock Drafts
ESPN' Jay Bilas High on Naz Reid
NBA Hoopers Getting NBA Draft Workouts
NJ Hoopers Selected for 2019 NBA Draft Combine
NJ Hoopers Expected to Attend NBA G League Elite Camp
NJ Hoopers Stats at Portsmouth 2019
NJ Hooper NBA Draft Early Entries 2019
HISTORY
