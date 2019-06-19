News More News
NJ Hoops NBA Draft Central 2019

The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night in Brooklyn. Once again this year a couple of NJ Hoopers might be selected.

NJHoops.com covers the journey of the players throughout their high school careers and beyond.

A look at the NBA Draft coverage:

2019

NBA Draft prospect Naz Reid

Where NJ Hoopers Stand in Consensus Mock Drafts

ESPN' Jay Bilas High on Naz Reid

NBA Hoopers Getting NBA Draft Workouts

NJ Hoopers Selected for 2019 NBA Draft Combine

NJ Hoopers Expected to Attend NBA G League Elite Camp

NJ Hoopers Stats at Portsmouth 2019

NJ Hooper NBA Draft Early Entries 2019





HISTORY

Kyrie Irving

NJ Hoopers in NBA Draft Historical

Best NBA Hooper Draft Ever

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

