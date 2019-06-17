Q. (Question about Nazreon Reid.) BILAS: I've got him ranked in the top 10. I may be wrong in that. If you look back to him as a high school player, he was a top five prospect. Super athletic. 6'6" or so with a wingspan that's over seven feet. Just got terrific athleticism. He can rebound, gets out in transition. I think he can be a good defender with his length and athleticism. He went into a system where he was playing behind a guy that's also going to be drafted, older and more prepared, in Cam Johnson. He is battling for minutes with Johnson. Then he was playing in a system that does not sort of give quarter to how old you are. You're either going to do it or not. Picking up the defensive concepts and the offensive system, it took him a little while. Man, when he was able to get up and down the floor, he had some really good games and showed his potential. He rebounded at a high rate, especially per 40 minutes. If I remember right, I think he was a double-digit rebounder per 40 minutes. He didn't play anywhere near 40 minutes in games. He probably played under 20 on average. But very productive in his minutes when he started really playing. Among of the prospects in the lottery, he's going to be a lottery pick, he probably played the fewest amount of minutes of any lottery pick. He improved off the ball a lot. I think he can improve as a shooter. His mechanics are pretty decent. I think he's got a chance to be really, really good.