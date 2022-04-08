 NJHoops - NJ Hoops College Transfers from NJ D-2 Schools
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-08 13:50:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoops College Transfers from NJ D-2 Schools

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The transfer activity at the D-2 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.

This list will be updated frequently.

A look at the NJ Hoopers at NJ D-2 schools who are looking to move on.

CALDWELL

Anthony Cooper
Anthony Cooper

Anthony Cooper

6 foot 2 Sr.

South Kent School CT

Caldwell -

Cooper looking for new college home - 4/1/22

FELICIAN

Justin Davis
Justin Davis

Justin Davis

6 foot 4 R/S Jr.

Hoboken

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2017

Covenant College Prep

NJ Hoops #40 postgrad class of 2018

Felician -

Davis looking for new college home - 3/31/22

BJ Saliba
BJ Saliba

BJ Saliba

6 foot 4 R/S Jr.

Hackensack

NJ Hoops #45 Class of 2018

Felician -

Saliba looking for new college home - 4/8/22

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}