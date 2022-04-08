NJ Hoops College Transfers from NJ D-2 Schools
The transfer activity at the D-2 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.
This list will be updated frequently.
A look at the NJ Hoopers at NJ D-2 schools who are looking to move on.
CALDWELL
Anthony Cooper
6 foot 2 Sr.
South Kent School CT
Caldwell -
FELICIAN
Justin Davis
6 foot 4 R/S Jr.
Hoboken
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2017
Covenant College Prep
NJ Hoops #40 postgrad class of 2018
Felician -
6 foot 4 R/S Jr.
Hackensack
NJ Hoops #45 Class of 2018
Felician -
Saliba looking for new college home - 4/8/22
