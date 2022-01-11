Thelisme looking for new college home
Former Union HS, Prestige Prep and current Bloomfield guard Cory Thelisme is looking for a new college home.COLLEGE CAREER2018-19 Season - 3.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 1.0 apg and shot 37.2%, 39% and 57.1%...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news