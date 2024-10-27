Advertisement
Williams has college home
6 foot recent Columbia grad Tyler Williams has his college home.
• Jay Gomes
Smith finds college home
6 foot 3 recent Barnegat grad Jamari Smith has found his college home.
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 NJIT
Sophomore Tariq Francis is the top returnee for NJIT
• Jay Gomes
Anderson has college home
6 foot 2 recent Timber Creek grad Sami Anderson has found his college home.
• Jay Gomes
Calder finds new college home
6 foot 6 former Union City star Carlos Calder has found his new college home
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 NJIT
Sophomore Tariq Francis is the top returnee for NJIT
• Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers selected in G-League Draft 2024
