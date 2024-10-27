Advertisement

in other news

Williams has college home

Williams has college home

6 foot recent Columbia grad Tyler Williams has his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Smith finds college home

Smith finds college home

6 foot 3 recent Barnegat grad Jamari Smith has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 NJIT

NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 NJIT

Sophomore Tariq Francis is the top returnee for NJIT

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Anderson has college home

Anderson has college home

6 foot 2 recent Timber Creek grad Sami Anderson has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Calder finds new college home

Calder finds new college home

6 foot 6 former Union City star Carlos Calder has found his new college home

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Williams has college home

Williams has college home

6 foot recent Columbia grad Tyler Williams has his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Smith finds college home

Smith finds college home

6 foot 3 recent Barnegat grad Jamari Smith has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 NJIT

NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 NJIT

Sophomore Tariq Francis is the top returnee for NJIT

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
NJ Hoopers selected in G-League Draft 2024
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status