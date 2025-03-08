NJ Hoopers Selected 2nd Team All MAPL

Former St. Joseph's Hammonton star Jordan Stafford is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Mater Dei and current Ramapo star Peter Gorman is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week
Former Life Center & current Jefferson star Justin Hawkins is the NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Roselle Catholic & current Caldwell star Derek Bueno is the NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week
Former Union City star Maurice Odum is the NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former St. Joseph's Hammonton star Jordan Stafford is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Mater Dei and current Ramapo star Peter Gorman is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week
Former Life Center & current Jefferson star Justin Hawkins is the NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ