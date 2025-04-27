Murray makes college pick
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
6 foot 3 St. Peter's guard Jakai Sanders is looking for a new college home.
6 foot 2 Delbarton senior Patrick Mahoney has made his college pick.
Former University star Tristan Harcourt is among the NJ Hoopers Selected 2nd Team All GSAC D-2 Juco
7 foot 1 former Camden star Aaron Bradshaw has found his next college home.
6 foot 3 former Teaneck star Cam Estevez has found his next college home.
6 foot 3 St. Peter's guard Jakai Sanders is looking for a new college home.
6 foot 2 Delbarton senior Patrick Mahoney has made his college pick.
Former University star Tristan Harcourt is among the NJ Hoopers Selected 2nd Team All GSAC D-2 Juco