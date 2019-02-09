Middlesex County Tournament Seeds/Schedule
31 teams were entered in this annual event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
St. Joseph's Metuchen over Old Bridge
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Old Bridge over St. Joseph's Metuchen
PLAY IN ROUND
Saturday February 9
25th seeded Perth Amboy at 24th seeded Metuchen
28th seeded Timothy Christian at 21st seeded Piscataway Tech
29th seeded East Brunswick Tech at 20th seeded Perth Amboy Tech
30th seeded Wardlaw at 19th seeded Middlesex
27th seeded Highland Park at 22th seeded Sayreville
26th seeded South Amboy at 23th seeded South Plainfield
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday February 12
17th seeded North Brunswick at 16th seeded Iselin Kennedy
winner of Perth Amboy/Metuchen at at 9th seeded New Brunswick
winner of Timothy Christian/Piscataway Tech at 12th seeded JP Stevens
winner of East Brunswick Tech/Perth Amboy Tech at 13th seeded South River
winner of Wardlaw/Middlesex at 14th seeded East Brunswick
winner of Highland Park/Sayreville at 11th seeded Edison
18th seeded Woodbridge at 15th seeded Spotswood
winner of South Amboy/South Plainfield at 10th seeded South Brunswick
2ND ROUND
Thurs Feb 14
winner of North Brunswick/Iselin Kennedy at top seeded Old Bridge
winner of Perth Amboy/Metuchen/ New Brunswick at 8th seeded Dunellen
winner of Timothy Christian/Piscataway Tech/JP Stevens at 5th seeded Piscataway
winner of East Brunswick Tech/Perth Amboy Tech/South River at 4th seeded Bishop Ahr
winner of Wardlaw/Middlesex at 3rd seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
winner of Highland Park/Sayreville/Edison at 6th seeded Carteret
winner of South Amboy/South Plainfield/South Brunswick at 7th seeded Monroe
winner of Woodbridge/Spotswood at 2nd seeded Colonia
QUARTERFINALS
Sunday February 17 at Middlesex CC
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday February 20 at New Brunswick HS
FINAL
Thurs Feb 22 at Middlesex CC
RECENT YEARS
LAST YEAR
St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Colonia 46-43. 6 foot 1 So. KShawn Schulters tallied 13.
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Sayreville 50-44. West went for 17.
THREEYEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat South Brunswick 56-48. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink scored 25.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Colonia topped St. Joseph's Metuchen.
FIVE YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat East Brunswick 59-45 with Townes scoring 22. Bell rang for 21 for East Brunswick.