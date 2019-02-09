31 teams were entered in this annual event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Joseph's Metuchen over Old Bridge

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Old Bridge over St. Joseph's Metuchen

PLAY IN ROUND

Saturday February 9

25th seeded Perth Amboy at 24th seeded Metuchen

28th seeded Timothy Christian at 21st seeded Piscataway Tech

29th seeded East Brunswick Tech at 20th seeded Perth Amboy Tech

30th seeded Wardlaw at 19th seeded Middlesex

27th seeded Highland Park at 22th seeded Sayreville

26th seeded South Amboy at 23th seeded South Plainfield

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Tuesday February 12

17th seeded North Brunswick at 16th seeded Iselin Kennedy

winner of Perth Amboy/Metuchen at at 9th seeded New Brunswick

winner of Timothy Christian/Piscataway Tech at 12th seeded JP Stevens

winner of East Brunswick Tech/Perth Amboy Tech at 13th seeded South River

winner of Wardlaw/Middlesex at 14th seeded East Brunswick

winner of Highland Park/Sayreville at 11th seeded Edison

18th seeded Woodbridge at 15th seeded Spotswood

winner of South Amboy/South Plainfield at 10th seeded South Brunswick

2ND ROUND

Thurs Feb 14

winner of North Brunswick/Iselin Kennedy at top seeded Old Bridge

winner of Perth Amboy/Metuchen/ New Brunswick at 8th seeded Dunellen

winner of Timothy Christian/Piscataway Tech/JP Stevens at 5th seeded Piscataway

winner of East Brunswick Tech/Perth Amboy Tech/South River at 4th seeded Bishop Ahr

winner of Wardlaw/Middlesex at 3rd seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

winner of Highland Park/Sayreville/Edison at 6th seeded Carteret

winner of South Amboy/South Plainfield/South Brunswick at 7th seeded Monroe

winner of Woodbridge/Spotswood at 2nd seeded Colonia





QUARTERFINALS

Sunday February 17 at Middlesex CC





SEMIFINALS

Tuesday February 20 at New Brunswick HS





FINAL

Thurs Feb 22 at Middlesex CC



