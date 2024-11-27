Leading NJ Hooper 3 Point % shooters in D-1 2024-25 Week 3

Former CBA and current USC star Josh Cohen is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's top shooters
Former Bergen Catholic star Brandon Benjamin was among the NJ Hoopers starring Day 1 of the National Prep Showcase
Former Allentown star Dante Weise was one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leading assisters in D-2 2023-24
Brad McCabe was among the former D-1 NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24
DJ Germann at Richard Stockton is among the highest highest ranked former Postgrads now frosh in the NJAC
Former CBA and current USC star Josh Cohen is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's top shooters
Former Bergen Catholic star Brandon Benjamin was among the NJ Hoopers starring Day 1 of the National Prep Showcase
Former Allentown star Dante Weise was one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leading assisters in D-2 2023-24