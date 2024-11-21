Kyle Smith has college home

6 foot 9 Rumson junior Luke Cruz has made an early college pick.
Former Newark East Side & Felician star Nas Amos was among the smallest NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24. See how they did
Former Patrick School & current UConn Star Samson Johnson is one of the NJ Hoopers among the Leaders in Blocks
Former Paterson Charter star Asim Jones is among the Leading NJ Hoopers in steals in D-1 2024-25 Week 2
Former Montgomery star Ryan Curry is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leading D-1 3 point shooters
6 foot 9 Rumson junior Luke Cruz has made an early college pick.
Former Newark East Side & Felician star Nas Amos was among the smallest NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24. See how they did
Former Patrick School & current UConn Star Samson Johnson is one of the NJ Hoopers among the Leaders in Blocks